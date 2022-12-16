Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 709,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,477,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 574,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 183,340 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Trading Down 4.9 %

About Riskified

RSKD opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $759.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.