Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RITM. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of RITM opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

