RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RIV Capital Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 351,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,245. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

About RIV Capital

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.