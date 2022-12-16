RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
RIV Capital Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 351,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,245. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.
About RIV Capital
