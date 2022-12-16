Robert L. Scott Sells 4,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $35,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,857.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 1,385,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,935. The firm has a market cap of $393.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 77,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

