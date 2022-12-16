Roth Capital Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Roth Capital currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.19.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,047,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 163,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

