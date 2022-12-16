Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Sells $135,526.50 in Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.95 million, a P/E ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.40. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,870,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,222,000. StepStone Group LP lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 643,394 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC now owns 943,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 116,566 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rover Group Company Profile

ROVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.