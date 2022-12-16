Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$3.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROOT. Scotiabank cut their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Roots from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Roots Price Performance

Shares of Roots stock opened at C$2.38 on Monday. Roots has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.01.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

