Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.09.

Shares of RY opened at $93.79 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,895,000. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

