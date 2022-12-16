Royal Bank of Canada Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$55.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.18.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$33.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$45.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.98%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

