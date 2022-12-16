Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $79.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

LEN stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.73. 51,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,881. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

