RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 4.4%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 5,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,399,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPC Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. RPC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,543,255.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,340.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,389.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,340.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 6,175.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RPC by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in RPC by 103.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

