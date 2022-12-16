RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 67.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

RPM International Price Performance

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.86. 727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,635. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.59.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

