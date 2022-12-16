RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.0 days.

Shares of EENEF stock remained flat at $11.52 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. RS Group has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on EENEF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.95) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of RS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

