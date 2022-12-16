RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. RxSight has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $334.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RxSight by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RxSight by 2.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RxSight by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 130,694 shares during the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

