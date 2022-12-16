RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
RxSight Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of RxSight stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. RxSight has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $334.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RxSight
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RxSight (RXST)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.