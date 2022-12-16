Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $12.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.37%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

