Sabre Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,001 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average daily volume of 4,916 call options.
SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.
Shares of SABR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,156. Sabre has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
