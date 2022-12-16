Safe Price Reaches $7.04 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $146.73 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $7.04 or 0.00041675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00117658 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00216162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00054426 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

