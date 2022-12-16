Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.93.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $230.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $342.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.73.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

