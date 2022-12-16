Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $349,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,898,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,722 shares of company stock worth $29,429,991. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $261.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

