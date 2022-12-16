Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.40 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($57.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

FRA DPW traded down €2.82 ($2.97) during trading on Friday, reaching €36.09 ($37.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,349,459 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.38. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

