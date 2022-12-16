Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Up 13.7% in November

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the second quarter worth $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

SANG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.