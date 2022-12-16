SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

SAP Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SAP opened at €99.34 ($104.57) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 12 month high of €125.40 ($132.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €92.09.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

