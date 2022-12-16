Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 158,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
Saul Centers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.03%.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.