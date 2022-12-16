Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $964.54

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 964.54 ($11.83) and traded as low as GBX 817.50 ($10.03). Savills shares last traded at GBX 832.50 ($10.21), with a volume of 128,488 shares.

Savills Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 867.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 963.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.35.

Insider Activity at Savills

In other news, insider Nicholas Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 802 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £80,200 ($98,392.84).

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

