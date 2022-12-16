Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.50

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.10), with a volume of 32393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.13).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £76.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,725.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.41.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $0.57. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Insider Activity at Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

In other Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust news, insider Mike Balfour purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,777.70).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

