Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Raised by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 6.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 63,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 30,483 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,185. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

