Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as low as $6.25. Security National Financial shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 6,020 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Security National Financial Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
