Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as low as $6.25. Security National Financial shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 6,020 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

