Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,424,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,172,000 after buying an additional 1,904,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. 115,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,180,490. The stock has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

