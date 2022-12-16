Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $971,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of MSA stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $381.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.89%. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

