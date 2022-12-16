Seelaus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.23. 13,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,919. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

