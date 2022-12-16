Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 4,081 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of MetLife by 33.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:MET traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.16. 58,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.
Insider Transactions at MetLife
In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Read More
