Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 4,081 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of MetLife by 33.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MET traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.16. 58,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.