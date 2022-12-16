Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. 19,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

