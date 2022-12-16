Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 75,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,965. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

