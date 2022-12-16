Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.16. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 17,671 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 195.50% and a net margin of 1,450.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.