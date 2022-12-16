Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Senstar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 876,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 178,173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter.

Senstar Technologies Stock Performance

SNT stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.63.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

