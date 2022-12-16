SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as €7.06 ($7.43) and last traded at €7.07 ($7.44). Approximately 55,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.35 ($7.74).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.84) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.95) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.95) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €7.06 and its 200-day moving average is €6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.84 million and a PE ratio of 8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

