Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 20.18%. Research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

