Short Interest in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Decreases By 21.3%

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 396,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.63. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $173.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Balchem by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Balchem by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Balchem by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

