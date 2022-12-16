Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Decreases By 30.3%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 2.2 %

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 572,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,239. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.63. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.