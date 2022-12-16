Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Increases By 14.4%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,825,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,612,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Berry by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Berry Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.73. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $593.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.24. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $376.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.