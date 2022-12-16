Short Interest in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Increases By 32.5%

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. 4,042,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.