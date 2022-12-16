Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Decreases By 32.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 89,117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $402,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

MHN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 97,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,415. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

