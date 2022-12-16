Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Decreases By 32.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 89,117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $402,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
MHN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 97,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,415. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.