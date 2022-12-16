Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rises By 8.6%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 497,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $3,676,986 over the last three months. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,767,000 after buying an additional 859,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 208.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,650,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,184,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

