Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Drops By 27.0%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.4 %

BWMN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 32,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,610. The company has a market capitalization of $249.15 million, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,523. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,302 shares of company stock worth $214,908 over the last ninety days. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $221,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.