Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Expands By 14.3%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canaan by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Canaan by 100.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 105,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canaan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 252,678 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canaan by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 532,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 13,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,457. The stock has a market cap of $394.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.11. Canaan has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

