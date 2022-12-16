Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Increases By 10.5%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,140,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,890,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCAI remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.