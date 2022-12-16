Short Interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Increases By 30.1%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,070 shares of company stock worth $2,577,010. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 2.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSE CDAY traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $63.89. 2,021,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,878. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.76.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

