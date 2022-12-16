Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Increases By 22.2%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Up 0.2 %

CFFS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,116. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFS. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $13,278,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $9,930,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $8,799,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $6,444,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at $5,958,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

