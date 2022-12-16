Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Expands By 9.2%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $423,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 101,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,428. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

