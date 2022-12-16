Short Interest in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Expands By 19.2%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 31,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 24.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 86,721 shares of company stock worth $4,916,592 and have sold 259,316 shares worth $11,698,515. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.6 %

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.74.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,450,650. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $281.99.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

